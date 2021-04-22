The relevant application can be filed via a call center.

Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko says companies and organizations in Ukraine with more than 50 people each who would like to get vaccinated against COVID-19 could sign up for their vaccine shots to be administered by mobile teams.

"Vaccination will be provided by a mobile team that will arrive at [the office of] your company if vaccine shots are in sufficient quantity," he wrote on Facebook on April 22.

The application for collective vaccination can be filed via the call center by dialing 0 800 60 20 19.

Eligible companies/organizations must meet the following requirements:

Submit an application via the call center;

Identify a responsible contact person;

Draw up lists of those willing to get vaccinated;

Provide a premise for vaccination and medical surveillance after the procedure in keeping with the Health Ministry's requirements; and

Ensure compliance with health safety norms, as well as the availability of protective gear and hand sanitizers at the vaccination site.

One team is able to administer about 100 vaccine shots a day, which should be taken into account when applying, Liashko said.

"If the number of people in an organized group who want to be vaccinated is lower than 50, we recommend you sign up for the vaccination waiting list individually on the website or via the Diia mobile app or the call center: 0 800 60 20 19," he said.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a surge in the number of new active COVID-19 cases confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 22, 2021, that is 16,235 against 12,162 registered the day before.

The new cases included 319 healthcare workers. Some 3,904 new patients were hospitalized. Meanwhile, 18,831 coronavirus patients were discharged from the hospital in the past day.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 1,990,353. The death toll has hit 41,266, including 470 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Akulenko Olena