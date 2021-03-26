Stepanov says up to 80% of beds with oxygen in Kyiv hospitals are filled now.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has warned of a difficult period over the coronavirus epidemic by the middle of April 2021.

"I think we will have such a difficult period by mid-April, it's 100%," he said during the Pravo Na Vladu ("Right to Power") TV panel show on 1+1 TV Channel on March 25, 2021.

Read alsoMP Radutsky: Peak of third COVID-19 wave expected in Ukraine in few weeksStepanov said the highest share of beds with oxygen occupied by COVID-19 patients was recorded in the city of Kyiv – up to 80%. The situation in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, and Zakarpattia regions has already stabilized: there is a decrease in the number of hospitalizations thanks to quarantine restrictions.

"After a while, we will transfer Ivano-Frankivsk region to the yellow risk level by indicators," the minister added.

Quarantine in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine imposed an adaptive quarantine, having divided regions according to color zones of epidemic risks.

On March 4, 2021, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the country was entering the third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Health Ministry predicts a surge in new COVID-19 cases by late April.

According to the Health Ministry, as of today, the city of Kyiv, as well as Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions are part of the red zone.

Only Kherson region belongs to the yellow zone now and the rest are part of the orange zone. Today there are no regions in the green zone.

As of March 26, 2021, some 18,132 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 16,669 cases registered the day before.

The death toll has hit 31,461 with 326 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,614,707.

Reporting by UNIAN