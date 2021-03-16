They are the closest to the red risk level.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said the capital city of Kyiv and Vinnytsia region should strengthen control over compliance with quarantine curbs since they are approaching the red risk level.

"Now, if you look at the indicators in different regions, the situation is quite tense in Vinnytsia region and the city of Kyiv. They are the closest to the red level. Therefore, I'd like to ask the local authorities to strengthen control over compliance with quarantine curbs. Perhaps, some additional restrictions need to be introduced," he said at a briefing on Tuesday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Read alsoHealth minister names condition for re-imposing tough quarantine in UkraineAccording to Stepanov, there is an example of the city of Lviv. In particular, after his recent visit, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi made a decision to switch students in grades 5-11 to distance learning.

COVID-19 in Ukraine

Some 9,642 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 16, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,477,190.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Lviv region (1,065), the city of Kyiv (999), Vinnytsia region (924), Odesa region (728), and Kharkiv region (596).

Reporting by UNIAN