Parliamentarians need explanations about the quality of the vaccine.

Ukrainian lawmakers say they want to invite Health Minister Maksym Stepanov to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, for a report on the COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine.

"I ask and demand an immediate report from Health Minister Maksym Stepanov during a Q&A hour in parliament," Deputy Speaker Olena Kondratiuk said during a Conciliation Council meeting of faction leaders and parliamentary committees' chairpersons, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"He must clearly explain to people what quality the vaccine he brought has, how much it costs, whether it was bought directly or through intermediaries," she said.

Read alsoOver 3,100 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 in first four daysShe added Stepanov should report on the proven effectiveness of the vaccine expressed as a percentage.

First Deputy Chairman of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Korniyenko also spoke in favor of the need to invite Stepanov to the Rada to report on the "current state of the epidemic and vaccination."

Other related news reports

Reporting by UNIAN