More than 600 new cases are recorded in the region daily.

The so-called "red" quarantine zone is being introduced in Ivano-Frankivsk region starting today, over the latest sharp increase in COVID-19 incidence.

Severe restrictions will remain in effect until at least February 28.

The following restrictions have been introduced in the region:

• Catering establishments shall only offer takeaway;

• Entertainment establishments, nightclubs, cinemas, and gyms will be closed;

• Art and religious events are prohibited; and

• High schools shall switch to remote studies.

At the same time:

Junior schools and kindergartens are allowed to work as usual;

No transport bans have been imposed; and

Industrial markets and small shops are allowed to remain open provided they comply with quarantine requirements.

According to Ukraine's TSN Ranok, over 600 new COVID-19 cases are recorded in the region daily, which leads to an excessive load on hospitals. Patients are already being admitted in hospitals in the neighboring Lviv region. A makeshift hospital is being set up in the Bohorodchansky district with more than a hundred beds and oxygen supply, as well as vents, available. The first group of patients will be admitted there in a week.

Moreover, over a dozen checkpoints have been set on motorways roads in three districts where most cases are being recorded.

Law enforcers and medics at the checkpoints:

Monitor passenger traffic for compliance with quarantine restrictions;

Run temperature screening;

Check IDs if necessary;

Raise awareness among motorists and passengers, explaining the importance of observing quarantine bans and urging citizens to refrain from non-essential trips; and

Transport people with COVID-19 symptoms to healthcare facilities.

Five quarantine checkpoints will work around the clock, while another 11 will operate from 06:00 to 21:00.

Coronavirus in Ivano-Frankivsk region

A sharp hike in daily coronavirus cases has been reported in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Hospital load in the region has already exceeded 90%.

On February 17, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance Mykhailo Radutsky said the first makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients had been set up in Ukraine.

On February 19, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said restaurants and cafes in three Ukrainian regions would be shut down for a week over the spread of the coronavirus.

Author: UNIAN