The batch includes 1.915 million CoronaVac vaccines.

The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine has been dispatched from China to Ukraine.

Thanks to the embassy's persistent efforts, the first batch of 1.915 million CoronaVac vaccines against COVID-19 ordered by Ukraine from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd was sent to Ukraine on March 25, 2021," the Embassy of Ukraine in China wrote on Facebook on March 25.

The vaccine was registered by Ukraine's Health Ministry on March 10, passed all stages of clinical trials, officially confirming its effectiveness and safety, and is now widely used to protect the population in China, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Turkey, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

According to media reports with reference to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, the first batch will consist of 200,000 doses, while the rest will be delivered later.

Sinovac Biotech was founded in 1999 and is currently a world leader in the development and production of vaccines of various types (hepatitis A and B, chicken pox, H5N1 bird flu, H1N1 swine flu, enteroviruses, etc.).

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine

On March 19, 2021, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said Ukraine expects the supply of the CoviShield (AstraZeneca), Chinese CoronaVac, U.S. Novavax, Pfizer, and other vaccines in the near future.

By late March – in early April, Ukraine will get 570,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under the global COVAX Facility, as well as another batch of up to 1.2 million doses of the same vaccine by late May. Ukraine will also receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

The country also expects to receive 10 million doses of the U.S. Novavax vaccine, as well as vaccines developed in India by Bharat Biotech.

Reporting by UNIAN