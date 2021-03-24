She reportedly suffered from a chronic disease.

A female soldier who got vaccinated against COVID-19 on March 21 died in Odesa region on March 23.

This was reported by Odesa Regional Administration's press service on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place in the village of Chornomorsky, Lymansky district.

At about 17:20 local time, the woman fainted in the street and died before the arrival of an ambulance called by passers-by.

"The National Police and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched an investigation. All necessary investigations will be carried out on March 24. The cause of death will be reported as soon as possible," the regional administration said.

They also confirmed the fact the woman had been vaccinated against the coronavirus together with other members of a military unit.

"On the same day, the same mobile COVID-19 vaccination team vaccinated 120 people. All the other people are doing well. Unfortunately, the victim had been suffering from chronic diseases," it said.

According to the Command of the Armed Forces' Medical Corps, the victim was to depart for the Joint Force Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas on a military mission, therefore she had been vaccinated.

"The chief doctor of the military unit where she was serving says they had not received any complaints about the victim's health as of the morning of March 23. The anamnesis states she suffered from hypertension. The forensic medical examination is scheduled for March 24. Its results will be reported later," it said.

Reporting by UNIAN