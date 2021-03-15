An immunologist says Ukrainians are now suffering from quarantine fatigue.

Experts have named main causes behind a recent surge in new COVID-19 cases in Ukraine.

"The growth is also seen in many European countries, including in neighboring countries – Poland, the Czech Republic. It was quite expected in Ukraine," Head of the Health Economics Center at Kyiv School of Economics Yuriy Ganychenko said, as reported by the RBC Ukraine news agency.

The main causes are the following:

Seasonal factor;

Spread of the UK strain of the novel coronavirus across the country; and

Neglect of quarantine-related curbs.

According to Borys Donskoy, an immunologist of the Laboratory of Immunology at the State Institution "Institute of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology of NAMS of Ukraine," Ukrainians are suffering from quarantine fatigue and have lost their vigilance.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Almost 6,800 new active cases reported as of March 15"Those who have been diligently observing quarantine measures all the time have now begun to neglect them. They have started visiting more public places and meeting friends. And this has resulted in the current surge in the number of cases. That is, first of all, the groups that have been cautious for a long period of time get infected now," he said.

It is noted the UK strain has also significantly aggravated the situation. Its incubation period has been reduced to 1-3 days.

"Probably, it is not following its usual pattern: this is based on the statistics that we are now observing. In addition, there are new symptoms of this strain. It affects the kidneys, liver, and the central nervous system," said Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance, MP from the ruling Servant of the People Party Mykhailo Radutsky.

Reporting by UNIAN