The minister has urged Ukrainians to test for COVID-19 even if there are flu symptoms.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said the COVID-19 epidemic in Ukraine may significantly weaken by late 2021.

"It is clear we would like it to happen sooner. But a set of measures, including those related to [COVID-19] vaccination, I very much hope we will see great improvements as early as this year. My great wish is that we could enter this summer with [minor] restrictions, perhaps with face masks, but with everything else getting back to normal," he said on the air of TV Channel Ukraina, according to the online newspaper Segodnya.

Read alsoPreliminary results: Minister Stepanov updates on impact of new lockdown on COVID-19 casesIn addition, Stepanov has urged Ukrainians to undergo tests for COVID-19 even if there are flu symptoms.

