Most of new cases were reported in Ivano-Frankivsk region, Odesa region, Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, and the city of Kyiv.

Eighty-one COVID-19 patients died in Ukraine in the past 24 hours as of February 7, 2021, against 129 as of February 6, 2021.

The overall death toll is 23,597 people, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Facebook on February 7.

He reported 3,370 new active COVID-19 cases (4,310 as of February 6, 2021), which brought their total number to 1,244,849.

The new cases included 96 health workers, he said.

As many as 188 children also tested positive in the past 24 hours, he added.

Some 1,869 people were hospitalized over the period under review; 2,297 patients recovered. The total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic in Ukraine was 1,073,046.

In total, 19,500 coronavirus tests (15,690 PCR tests and 3,810 ELISA tests) were carried out during the day.

The largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (454), Odesa region (212), Lviv region (202), Dnipropetrovsk region (198), and the city of Kyiv (197).

