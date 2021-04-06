Citizens must be more responsible in complying with the established anti-epidemic rules, while the relevant authorities must monitor their implementation, Stepanov added.

The issue of introducing a state of emergency or a curfew across Ukraine is not being considered at the moment.

That's according to the government's Telegram channel Coronavirus_info citing Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

The minister said the issue of introducing stricter quarantine restrictions, a state of emergency, or a curfew across the country is not on the table so far. At the same time, Stepanov added, citizens should more consciously adhere to the anti-epidemic rules, while the relevant authorities must monitor their implementation.

"We could lay down any regulations. But it is very important that they be followed. Only in this way can we stop the spread of the third wave of COVID-19," Stepanov emphasized.

Memo

As per Article 18 of Law on the Legal Regime of the State of Emergency, if a state of emergency is introduced, additional measures may be taken, including launching a curfew.

