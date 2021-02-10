Sinovac is seeking emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine.

The Chinese company Sinovac has applied for the registration of its COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine.

This is announced by the Ukrainian Health Ministry on its website.

"Emergency use authorization for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine has already been granted by the competent authorities of Turkey, Brazil, China, and Indonesia," it said.

The ministry added that in total, Ukraine had already received confirmation for the supply of 22 million doses of different COVID-19 vaccines.

Read alsoUkraine bans use of Russian vaccine against COVID-19

Sinovac vaccine: Known facts

On December 30, Ukraine signed a contract for the supply of 1.9 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech. It stipulates the procurement of 1,913,316 doses at a price of UAH 504 (US$18.15) per dose. The contract for shipments into Ukrainian territory was signed with the Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim JSC, which, according to the official confirmation of Sinovac, is the only authorized representative of the Chinese vaccine producer in Ukraine.

Under the terms of the contract, the first batch with 700,000 doses of the vaccine will be delivered to Ukraine within 30 days after official registration in China, or by one of the competent authorities of the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, Canada, Israel, India, Mexico, Brazil, or in keeping with a centralized procedure by the competent authority of the European Union.

On January 13, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that his ministry, when contracting the supply of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac, laid down the requirement that its effectiveness should be at least 70%.

Author: UNIAN