Ukraine's Health Ministry on April 10 certified Chinese CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 for emergency use in the country.

The laboratory takes samples from different batches and tests their quality by international standards. The check has confirmed all the data declared by the manufacturer, as reported by the Ukrainian TSN TV news service.

Today, all 215,000 doses imported by the Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim JSC were transferred to State Enterprise 'Medical Procurement of Ukraine.' Most likely, the vaccination with these drugs will launch next week.

How the CoronaVac vaccine will be distributed:

People with disabilities and their caregivers;

People who will work during the 2021 external independent testing;

Olympic and Paralympic athletes who will represent Ukraine at the 2021 Olympic Games; and

Police officers.

In total, Ukraine should receive almost 2 million doses of this vaccine.

CoronaVac vaccine: What is known

The CoronaVac vaccine has been actively used in Turkey. The country has purchased 50 million doses. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I got vaccinated with this drug. The research has shown it helps avoiding complicated forms of COVID-19 and has a high efficiency.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila