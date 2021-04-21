Prior to that, the red zone included the city of Kyiv and 12 regions.

Chernivtsi region is to be removed from the red zone of COVID-19 epidemic risks.

This was reported by Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchynov on Telegram after a special meeting of the State Commission on Industry-Related and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations.

"The Commission has decided to cancel [regulations related to] the red level of the epidemic threats over the spread of COVID-19 in Chernivtsi region from 00:00 local time on April 22 and impose restrictive anti-epidemic measures applicable to the yellow level of epidemic threats," Nemchinov said on April 21.

The red zone included the city of Kyiv and 12 regions: Zhytomyr region, Zaporizhia region, Kyiv region, Lviv region, Mykolaiv region, Odesa region, Sumy region, Poltava region, Kharkiv region, Khmelnytsky region, Chernihiv region, and Chernivtsi region. Kherson region, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were part of the yellow one, while the remaining nine regions belonged to the orange zone.

