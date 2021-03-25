This is the first consignment from a general contract for 1.9 million doses.

The first batch of China's Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, March 25.

The plane carrying the drug cargo landed at the Boryspil Airport.

Earlier, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov a total of 215,000 doses of the vaccine were expected to be delivered today.

This is the first batch from a general contract for 1.9 million doses to be procured at government expense.

On December 30, 2020, Lekhim, a Ukraine-registered firm, signed a contract for the supply of 1.9 million doses of the vaccine for COVID-19 produced by China's Sinovac.

On March 9, the Ministry of Health certified the CoronaVac vaccine in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Embassy in China today, March 25, announced that the first batch of CoronaVac jabs had been sent to Ukraine.

