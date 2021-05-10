Ukraine signed a contract for the supply of 1.9 million doses of the vaccine.

Another 500,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac by Sinovac Biotech have arrived in Ukraine.

This was announced by Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov on Facebook on May 9.

According to him, the plane with the vaccines landed at Boryspil Airport on Sunday evening.

Ukraine signed a contract for the supply of 1.9 million doses of that vaccine; of them, 1.215 million have already been shipped.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The following vaccines are now being used in Ukraine: Covishield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under a license at the Serum Institute of India; CoronaVac, which was developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech; and Comirnaty by Pfizer/BioNTech.

