Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said almost 84% of beds with oxygen are occupied by COVID-19 patients in the capital city of Kyiv.
"As for the occupancy of beds with oxygen, almost 84% are filled in the capital city. This is the highest rate in the country. The situation is also tense in Lviv region (over 71%), Zhytomyr region (over 70%), and Mykolaiv region (71.5%)," he said during an online briefing on Friday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.
Read alsoCOVID-19: Curfew not being discussed in Ukraine – Health ministerHowever, according to Stepanov, the situation in Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi regions has stabilized as the occupancy of beds with oxygen is lower than or about 50% there.
COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments
- Ukraine said 19,893 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 2, 2021, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 17,569 cases registered a day earlier.
- Some 5,040 new patients were hospitalized in the past day. There were 433 fatalities, as well as 10,287 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
- There were 58,944 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests run.