The situation is also tense in Lviv, Zhytomyr and Mykolaiv regions.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said almost 84% of beds with oxygen are occupied by COVID-19 patients in the capital city of Kyiv.

"As for the occupancy of beds with oxygen, almost 84% are filled in the capital city. This is the highest rate in the country. The situation is also tense in Lviv region (over 71%), Zhytomyr region (over 70%), and Mykolaiv region (71.5%)," he said during an online briefing on Friday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

However, according to Stepanov, the situation in Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi regions has stabilized as the occupancy of beds with oxygen is lower than or about 50% there.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 19,893 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 2, 2021, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 17,569 cases registered a day earlier.

Some 5,040 new patients were hospitalized in the past day. There were 433 fatalities, as well as 10,287 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

There were 58,944 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests run.

