The largest number was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukraine said 7,930 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past day as of April 25, 2021, including 331 minors and 98 medics.

"In the past day, 14,277 people, including 591 children and 277 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,728 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday, April 23.

The death toll has hit 42,323 with 231 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, as per an interactive map of COVID-19 spread compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Meanwhile, 6,574 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 54,270 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 26,432 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 6,316 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 21,522 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,034), Kharkiv region (954), Donetsk region (954), Odesa region (481), and Kyiv region (441).

Data is unavailable for the occupied Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

COVID-19 stats since onset of pandemic

Cases: 2,025, 271

Fatalities: 42,323

Recoveries: 1,572,528

Undergoing treatment at the moment: 410,420.

Ukraine ranks 16th worldwide in terms of the pace of COVID-19 spread and 18th – in terms of coronavirus-related deaths.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Authorities say 4,531 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 24, 2021.

In total, 526,916 people have been vaccinated since the launch of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in Kharkiv region (754).

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko