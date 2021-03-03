Almost 6,900 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 since launch of campaign / t.me/COVID19_Ukraine
Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 6,888 people have received their first shot of the Covishield vaccine.
Some 1,983 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Tuesday, March 2, alone, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.
Number of vaccinations per region in the past day:
- 220 in Donetsk region;
- 210 in Dnipropetrovsk region;
- 140 in Luhansk region;
- 140 in Chernihiv region;
- 100 in Kherson region;
- 90 in the city of Kyiv;
- 80 in Lviv region;
- 80 in Odesa region;
- 80 in Rivne region;
- 80 in Ternopil region;
- 80 in Khmelnytsky region;
- 70 in Poltava region;
- 63 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;
- 60 in Volyn region;
- 60 in Zhytomyr region;
- 60 in Zakarpattia region;
- 60 in Mykolaiv region;
- 50 in Vinnytsia region;
- 50 in Kyiv region;
- 50 in Chernivtsi region;
- 40 in Kirovohrad region;
- 30 in Zaporizhia region;
- 30 in Sumy region;
- 30 in Kharkiv region;
- 30 in Cherkasy region.
The largest number of vaccine shots as of now has been administered in Donetsk region (620 people).
- On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. An emergency room doctor in Cherkasy region was the first who got vaccinated.
- Ukraine uses the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is produced in India under a licensing agreement.
- Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of the vaccine so far.
- The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was originally expected to start with the use of a vaccine produced by Pfizer/ BioNTech, which Ukraine was supposed to receive during the first wave of distribution under the global COVAX Facility. The supply of 117,000 doses of that vaccine to Ukraine has been booked.