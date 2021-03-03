The largest number of vaccine shots as of now has been administered in Donetsk region (620 people).

Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 6,888 people have received their first shot of the Covishield vaccine.

Some 1,983 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Tuesday, March 2, alone, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

Number of vaccinations per region in the past day:

220 in Donetsk region;

210 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

140 in Luhansk region;

140 in Chernihiv region;

100 in Kherson region;

90 in the city of Kyiv;

80 in Lviv region;

80 in Odesa region;

80 in Rivne region;

80 in Ternopil region;

80 in Khmelnytsky region;

70 in Poltava region;

63 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

60 in Volyn region;

60 in Zhytomyr region;

60 in Zakarpattia region;

60 in Mykolaiv region;

50 in Vinnytsia region;

50 in Kyiv region;

50 in Chernivtsi region;

40 in Kirovohrad region;

30 in Zaporizhia region;

30 in Sumy region;

30 in Kharkiv region;

30 in Cherkasy region.

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. An emergency room doctor in Cherkasy region was the first who got vaccinated.

Ukraine uses the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is produced in India under a licensing agreement.

Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of the vaccine so far.

The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was originally expected to start with the use of a vaccine produced by Pfizer/ BioNTech, which Ukraine was supposed to receive during the first wave of distribution under the global COVAX Facility. The supply of 117,000 doses of that vaccine to Ukraine has been booked.

