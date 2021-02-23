The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,311,844.

Ukraine said 4,182 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 23, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,311,844 as of February 23, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,151,777 patients, including 4,351 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 25,309 with 153 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 134,758 active cases as of February 23. In total, there have been 1,437,875 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

Read alsoUkraine to get 15 mln doses of NovaVax vaccine – health minister"In the past day 4,182 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 252 children and 219 healthcare workers. Some 1,236 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, 49,600 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 23,660 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 14,782 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 11,158 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (716), Chernivtsi region (468), the city of Kyiv (454), Vinnytsia region (243), and Zakarpattia region (224).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN