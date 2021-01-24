The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,191,812.

Ukraine said 3,915 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 24, 2021.

This was reported by Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov on Facebook on January 24.

As many as 2,079 people were hospitalized in the past day.

As many as 947,514 COVID-19 patients, including 5,407 in the past day, have already recovered.

The death toll has hit 21,861 with 83 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, the largest number of the confirmed cases was registered in Lviv region (320), Ivano-Frankivsk region (292), Kyiv region (242), and the city of Kyiv (240), as well as Dnipropetrovsk region (236).

