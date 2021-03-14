Over 51,000 people have already been vaccinated.

Over 247,000 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

This is reported by the Ukrainian Health Ministry on Facebook on March 14, 2021.

"As of March 13, 2021, as many as 247,556 people had signed up for the vaccination waiting list against COVID-19," it said.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 51,137 people have been vaccinated.

Read alsoScientist warns spring wave of COVID-19 in Ukraine may translate into disaster

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first phase.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India. Two shots with an interval of 28 days are required for complete immunization.

Reporting by UNIAN