The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,197,107.

Ukraine said 2,779 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 26, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,197,107 as of January 26, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 965,835 patients, including 12,538 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 22,057 with 133 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 209,215 active cases as of January 26. In total, there have been 1,299,763 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 2,779 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 95 children and 175 healthcare workers. Some 891 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Read alsoPM Shmyhal assures there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines in 2021In total, 32,030 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 16,589 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 15,441 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (375), Zaporizhia region (276), Ivano-Frankivsk region (255), Odesa region (211), and Kharkiv region (207).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

