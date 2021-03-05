The highest number of vaccine shots so far has been administered in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions (1,110 each).

Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 12,481 people have received their first shot of the Covishield vaccine.

Some 2,913 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Thursday, March 4, alone, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

280 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

270 in Donetsk region;

230 in Ternopil region;

210 in Vinnytsia region;

210 in Mykolaiv region;

160 in Kyiv region;

147 in Luhansk region;

140 in Odesa region;

110 in Khmelnytsky region;

100 in Kharkiv region;

99 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

90 in Kirovohrad region;

80 in Zakarpattia region;

80 in Lviv region;

80 in the city of Kyiv;

80 in Chernihiv region;

70 in Zhytomyr region;

70 in Poltava region;

70 in Rivne region;

70 in Sumy region;

70 in Kherson region;

70 in Cherkasy region;

60 in Volyn region;

50 in Zaporizhia region;

17 in Chernivtsi region.

The highest number of vaccine shots so far has been administered in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions (1,110 each).

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. An emergency room doctor in Cherkasy region was the first who got vaccinated.

Ukraine uses the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is produced in India under a licensing agreement.

Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of the vaccine so far.

The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was originally expected to start with the use of a vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, which Ukraine was supposed to receive during the first wave of distribution under the global COVAX Facility. The supply of 117,000 doses of that vaccine to Ukraine has been booked.

