Ukraine's COVID-19 vaccination campaign began on February 24, 2021.

Some 10,959 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Thursday, March 18.

All 10,959 people received their first shot of the vaccine. In total, 92,713 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while one person has already received two shots of the CoviShield vaccine to complete the vaccination course according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Vaccination against COVID-19 online page.

On March 18, some 1,127 shots more were administered against March 17.

The shots were administered by 210 mobile vaccination teams.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv (890).

Most vaccine shots so far have been administered in Donetsk region (7,484 people).

At the same time, over 290,000 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

"Over 290,000 people have already signed up for the waiting list through information resources, including through the Diia (Action) mobile application," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a Q&A hour at the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on March 19, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

For comparison, in Poland, over 1.5 million people have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 2.8 million received the first dose.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

