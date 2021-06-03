Nepal previously suspended regular international flights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine says that all Ukrainian citizens who were left stranded in Nepal in April-May 2021 due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions and a halt to regular flights have returned home.

Press secretary of the Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko announced this in a comment for UNIAN.

"With the assistance of the Ukrainian Embassy in India, 26 Ukrainian citizens left Nepal on a Qatar Airways charter flight and another 19 on a Turkish Airlines special flight on May 26-27. In total, the Ukrainian diplomats helped 119 Ukrainians return home after regular flights in Nepal had been suspended over the quarantine," he said.

According to him, all Ukrainian citizens who needed an urgent return to Ukraine have already left Nepal.

Read alsoOver 705,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Ukraine

"Now there are a little more than 20 Ukrainians in Nepal, 10 of whom are in the highlands. The Embassy of Ukraine in India and the Honorary Consulate in Nepal keep in touch with them and, if necessary, are ready to provide the necessary assistance. On June 1, regular international flights partially resumed in Nepal. One can leave the country by regular flights to Guangzhou, Doha and Istanbul. Later, other routes are expected to open," he added.

Ukrainians stranded in Nepal

Earlier, more than 100 Ukrainians could not leave Nepal due to the suspension of flights over the COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Ukrainian diplomats to help Ukrainians return from Nepal.

In addition, as of May 12, four Ukrainian citizens in Nepal tested positive for COVID-19, and as of May 18, their number grew to 16 Ukrainians.

Translation: Akulenko Olena