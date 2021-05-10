The current adaptive quarantine is in effect until June 30, 2021.

The adaptive quarantine in Ukraine, which is currently in effect until June 30, is likely to be extended until August.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in an interview for the RBC Ukraine news agency.

"We will probably extend it until August. If we manage to vaccinate most people by Independence Day, of course, we will look for options to ease it," the official said.

He noted that the adaptive model of the quarantine provides opportunities: if the incidence rates of COVID-19 cases begin to grow, then the restrictions are introduced automatically; if not, then the country remains in the so-called green zone. When the government sees that the epidemic is over, the quarantine regulations will be canceled.

"Therefore, whether there'll be new lockdowns or not will depend on discipline, vaccination and pandemic developments in the world in general, on whether new strains will appear or not. These are main indicators. I think there are no other indicators that will have an impact on the adaptive quarantine model," he said.

The Cabinet does not plan to introduce a nationwide lockdown, Shmyhal said. If necessary, certain regions will be locked, as was the case during the recent wave of COVID-19.

Translation: Akulenko Olena