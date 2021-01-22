Ukraine has flattened the curve since most citizens adhered to the quarantine.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchynov says the tough quarantine measures introduced in Ukraine in January helped to curb new COVID-19 cases.

"There are preliminary conclusions. Doctors say the introduction of the restrictions for the New Year and Christmas period helped them prevent a rapid increase in new cases. They observe the curve being flattened. This is primarily because most citizens adhered to the quarantine," he told Ukraina 24 TV channel.

Tough quarantine in Ukraine

The Ukrainian government on December 9 decided to put Ukraine on tough quarantine for the period from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

The restrictions were imposed on arts and entertainment events (concerts, performances, exhibitions, as well as on cinemas); entertainment establishments (discos and nightclubs, including a ban on the rent of premises for any corporate events); educational institutions (schools and universities), except for kindergartens; accommodation facilities, except for hotels and rehabilitation centers.

The ban is also imposed on the work of gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools (except in outdoor settings and for professional teams), while holding professional sports events is allowed with empty stands.

Catering establishments are allowed to pursue with takeaway or delivery only, while beauty salons are obliged to receive clients by appointment without making them wait in lines indoors.

State and municipal institutions switch to remote work.

