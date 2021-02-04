It is based on international standards for immunization data storage.

Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitization Yaroslav Kucher says the ministry has developed a software module to track COVID-19 vaccination of Ukrainian citizens.

Read alsoHealth minister elaborates on progress to buy surplus COVID-19 vaccinesKucher made the comment during a briefing on February 3, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

"The COVID-19 vaccination campaign will take place using the available digital tools... So, when a patient visits a doctor, the latter could see that the patient has been vaccinated, which is shown in a common system, and the electronic system the healthcare sector uses works best for this. Therefore, we've developed an immunization module for it," he said.

The module is based on international standards for immunization data storage in a format convenient for both doctors and patients.

"At the same time, a doctor can enter information about a type of a vaccine, its dosage, method of vaccine administration, reasons for vaccinating or not being vaccinated ... Healthcare staff won't need to learn how to use the new software and come up with something. It will be incorporated in the [existing] healthcare information system in this or that particular healthcare institution," he added.

COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine

On December 30, Ukraine signed a contract with China's Sinovac for the supply of 1.9 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

On January 30, 2021, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said Ukraine would receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within the COVAX (the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility) in February.

From the middle of February to the end of June 2021, Ukraine will obtain 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of an AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

First to get vaccinated will be healthcare workers, the elderly, and seriously ill patients.

In December 2020, the Health Ministry's coronavirus task force approved a COVID-19 immunization plan under which at least 50% of Ukrainians (20 million people) are to be vaccinated during 2021-2022.

On January 29, the National Commission for technology-related and environmental safety and emergencies approved a schedule for vaccination against the coronavirus in Ukraine in 2021.

Author: UNIAN