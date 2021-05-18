Most of new cases were seen in Donetsk and Rivne regions.

Ukraine health authorities over the past day, May 18, recorded 4,095 new COVID-19 cases. Among those infected are 235 children and 162 medics.

Also, 17,751 patients recovered, while 285 died from complications, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook.

A total of 999 patients were admitted to hospitals with suspected or confirmed virus.

Read alsoPM Shmyhal: Some Ukrainian regions may be transferred to COVID-19 green zoneThe number of those who recovered in the past day significantly exceeded the number of newly infected.

This trend has been observed over the past three weeks.

Most of all new cases were reported in Donetsk (428), Rivne (425), Kyiv (425), Poltava (275), and Zaporizhia (265) regions.

No data is available from the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk regions.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 2,160,095 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine, including 1,882,344 recoveries and 48,469 fatalities.

At the moment, 229,282 Ukrainians remain active patients, which is 13,941 fewer than the day before.

COVID-19 testing

Over the past day, labs have run 61,110 tests, including 30,693 PCR tests and 13,378 ELISA tests. Also, 17,039 rapid antigen tests were performed.

Over the entire period, more than 9.8 million PCR tests have been run in Ukraine.

Vaccination campaign

Over the past day, 17,232 residents of Ukraine have been vaccinated for coronavirus. Vaccinations were administered by 266 mobile immunization teams and at 406 vaccination sites.

Most vaccinations were performed in

Kyiv: 1,963;

Donetsk region: 1,072;

Lviv: 1,091.

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign, 948,332 Ukrainians have received their jabs. Only 27,454 of them received both doses.

As of May 17, 2021, 564,929 people remain on the waiting list.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko