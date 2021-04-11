Categories of vaccine recipients have also been named.

The authorities will start delivering to Ukraine's regions the China-made vaccine for COVID-19, Coronavac, which the government has earlier purchased, as early as April 12.

The next day, April 13, medics will start administering the jabs, says Deputy Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, according to RBC-Ukraine.

The vaccine, he said, is packaged in single-dose syringes. It is a more convenient option for vaccinating persons with limited mobility or small groups, Lyashko explained.

Read alsoCOVID-19: China's CoronaVac vaccine certified for use in UkraineThe interval between the two doses is shorter than that for AstraZeneca, that is, 14 to 28 days.

"The vaccine will be used to vaccinate people with limited mobility, people with disabilities, and those who provide care services. We will also provide Coronavac for education workers who will be engaged in 2021 final school testing, as well as the Olympians and Paralympians who will represent Ukraine at the 2021 Games. Coronavac will also be provided to personnel at critical infrastructure and first of all, patrol police, "he said.

Lyashko clarified that on the expert recommendation, the second dose of CoronaVac vaccine will be injected 28 days after the first one.

Coronavac vaccine: Background

Coronavac has been used extensively in Turkey. The country has purchased 50 million doses.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew have also received their jabs.

Studies have shown that the vaccine helps preventing complications during COVID-19 and has a fairly high efficacy.

