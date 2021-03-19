So far, the WHO has not found evidence that the vaccine may cause blood clots.

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Ukraine Jarno Habicht has commented on the conclusion of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine on its effectiveness and safety for further use.

"Currently, based on the data reviewed by the EMA, the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing hospitalizations and deaths caused by COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects," he told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

According to the official, so far the WHO has not found evidence that the vaccine may cause blood clots. Although, some aspects require more careful assessment, including the age of patients, clinical aspects, and the severity of patients' conditions, he said.

The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company has faced a row after the death of several people. They suffered blood clots after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The use of the vaccine was suspended in Denmark, Norway, Italy, Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, Germany, France, Spain, and other countries.

In turn, the pharmaceutical company claimed the cases of blood clots were not linked with vaccinations.

The EU also said it sees no connection between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the blood clots cases.

The WHO has called to continue the vaccination against COVID-19 with the AstraZeneca vaccine amid the decision of some countries to suspend its use.

