In the country as a whole, more than 138,000 people have already been fully vaccinated for coronavirus.

In Ukraine, 34,481 people received vaccinations for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

That's according to the Ministry of Health.

In total, 1,076,795 people have been vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, of whom 138,090 have received two doses.

Shots were administered by 342 mobile immunization teams and at 406 vaccination sites.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Over 2,500 new cases reported as of June 3Background

The inoculation campaign in Ukraine was launched on February 24.

The government is administering the following jabs: CoviShield vaccine (AstraZeneca), produced under license in India by Serum Institute; CoronaVac, developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech; Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine; the AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine produced in South Korea, and the Janssen vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko