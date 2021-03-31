The estimated delivery time is around late June, a senior health official says.

The Ministry of Health says the global COVAX facility will provide Ukraine with an additional 947,700 doses of Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.

The first ones to receive access to jabs will be residents and staff of boarding schools and nursing homes for the elderly, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Liashko wrote on Facebook.

"The COVAX Global Initiative has informed the Ministry of Health of Ukraine of the allocation of an additional 947,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech," he wrote.

According to Liashko, the estimated delivery time is around late June.

Also, the Deputy Minister said in the near future Ukraine will receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine. They will be used for vaccinating residents and staff of boarding institutions and nursing homes.

"The logistics have been worked out, medics have undergone training. So we wait," he summed up.

Vaccination for coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest

The Ministry of Health for use in Ukraine has registered vaccines produced by Pfizer, Covishield by Oxford/AstraZeneca, and CoronaVac produced by a Chinese company Sinovac Biotech.

On February 24, an inoculation campaign was launched in Ukraine with the CoviShield (AstraZeneca) vaccine, produced under license in India by the Serum Institute.

On March 25, the first batch of Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccines in the amount of 215,000 doses arrived in Ukraine. The vaccine must undergo lab control that will last 10 days, after which a state company will deliver across regions.

Read alsoHealth official elaborates on supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to UkraineThe Ministry of Health also announced that by late March – early April, within the framework of the COVAX facility, Ukraine will receive a batch of 570,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and by the end of May – another 1.1-1.2 million vaccines produced by this company. In addition, Ukraine will also receive Pfizer vaccines.

The supply is also expected of the contracted vaccine by the American company Novavax in the amount of 10 million doses, as well as an Indian drug by Bharat Biotech.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine had signed preliminary agreements on the supply of coronavirus vaccines with six global manufacturers.

Reporting by UNIAN