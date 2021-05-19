The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,165,233.

Ukraine officials said 5,138 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 19, 2021.

The new cases included 187 healthcare workers and 260 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

Meanwhile, 17,102 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of May 19, the highest number of cases was recorded in Kharkiv region (567), the city of Kyiv (477), Dnipropetrovsk region (457), Donetsk region (336), and Kyiv region (336).

Hospitalizations: 2,269;

Deaths: 227;

Recoveries: 17,102;

Tests per day: 77,685 (31,935 PCR tests, 13,094 ELISA tests, and 32,656 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,165,233;

Deaths: 48,696;

Recoveries: 1,899,446;

PCR tests: 9,914,382.

Ukraine ranks 16th globally by the number of COVID-19 cases and ninth – in terms of lethal cases. In Europe, Ukraine is second by the number of fatalities.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Vaccination

Some 19,088 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 18, 2021.

In total, 994,872 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 37,526 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko