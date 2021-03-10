The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,416,438.

Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 10, 2020, that is, 6,377 against 3,261 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,416,438 as of March 10, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,204,916 patients, including 5,687 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 27,423 with 219 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

This is the first time since January 21 that daily deaths exceeded 200.

The government reported 184,099 active cases as of March 10. In total, there have been 1,561,952 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

Read alsoThird wave: Ukraine among TOP 3 European countries with highest pace of COVID spread"In the past day 6,377 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 309 children and 263 healthcare workers. Some 1,904 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

In total, 64,126 tests were run in the country in the past day, including 33,904 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, 15,116 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 15,106 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (644), Odesa region (586), Vinnytsia region (575), Chernivtsi region (533), and Lviv region (523).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Reporting by UNIAN