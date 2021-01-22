Upon returning from red zone destinations, Ukrainians are obliged to self-quarantine.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has updated the list of countries in the red and green zones as of January 22, 2021.

Compared to the previous week, Bolivia has been put on the red zone list. Also, almost all EU countries remain in the said list.

However, such popular tourist destinations as Bulgaria, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Maldives, Morocco, Mexico, Thailand, Tanzania, Turkey, and Sri Lanka are still part of the green zone, while Albania, the UAE, the Seychelles, Montenegro, and Croatia remain in the red zone.

Red zone

As of January 22, a total of 68 countries were in the red zone (last week there were 66), including: Austria, Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Bahrain, Belgium, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Great Britain, Georgia, Denmark, Israel, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Cyprus, Colombia, Costa Rica, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Germany, Panama, South Africa, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Romania, San Marino, the UAE, the Seychelles, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the United States, Tunisia, Uruguay, Hungary, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Chile, Montenegro, Switzerland, Sweden, and others.

Read alsoEU leaders consider restrictions for non-essential travel – mediaUpon returning from the red zone destinations, Ukrainians are obliged to self-quarantine using the Dii Vdoma mobile application. Early termination of self-isolation period is possible after a negative PCR test result returns.

To enter Ukraine, all foreigners need a valid insurance policy that covers COVID-19 treatment costs. Persons arriving from the red zone countries, if they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result run no earlier than 48 hours prior to crossing in, shall not be subject to observation.

Green zone

As of January 22, the zone covers Ukraine and 130 other countries, including: Australia, Azerbaijan, Barbados, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Greece, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Zimbabwe, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iceland, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, China, Colombia, Cuba, Maldives, Morocco, Mexico, Moldova, Nepal, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Finland, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Jamaica, Japan, and others.

Upon returning from those countries, people are not required to get tested for COVID-19 or self-isolate.

At the same time, when a destination is in the green zone it does not mean that Ukrainian tourists can go there freely. Most of those countries have imposed quarantine restrictions, which, among other things, include a travel ban for foreign tourists. The rules of entry to each country are available on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Tripadvisor website.

A complete list of the red and green zone countries has been posted on the Health Ministry's website.

Author: UNIAN