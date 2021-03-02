The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,357,470.

Ukraine said 5,336 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 2, 2021.

The new cases included 218 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

In particular, 308 children tested positive for the coronavirus on March 1.

Meanwhile, 5,194 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of March 2, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk region (649), Chernivtsi region (504), Vinnytsia region (453), Zakarpattia region (438), and the city of Kyiv (463).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for March 1

Hospitalizations: 1,410 people;

Deaths: 162 people;

Recoveries: 5,194 people;

Tests per day: 54,994 (27,407 PCR tests, 14,483 ELISA tests, and 13,104 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,357,470 people;

Deaths: 26,212 people;

Recoveries: 1,176,918 people;

PCR tests: 6,948,980.

Daily cases per region:

649 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

504 in Chernivtsi region;

453 in Vinnytsia region;

438 in Zakarpattia region;

463 cases in the city of Kyiv;

349 in Lviv region;

319 in Kharkiv region;

319 in Odesa region;

231 in Kyiv region;

206 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

163 in Zaporizhia region;

153 in Mykolaiv region;

146 in Ternopil region;

140 in Volyn region;

131 in Poltava region;

108 in Rivne region;

107 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

105 in Khmelnytsky region;

94 in Zhytomyr region;

93 in Cherkasy region;

52 in Chernihiv region;

37 in Sumy region;

32 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

26 in Kirovohrad region; and

18 in Kherson region;

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

