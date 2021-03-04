The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,374,762.

Ukraine said 10,057 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 4, 2021.

The new cases included 388 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

In particular, 611 children tested positive for the coronavirus on March 2.

Read alsoUkraine seeing new COVID-19 wave – MP RadutskyMeanwhile, 4,837 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of March 4, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (868), Zhytomyr region (888), Vinnytsia region (827), Ivano-Frankivsk region (776), Zakarpattia region (679), and Chernivtsi region (626).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for March 3

Hospitalizations: 3,271 people;

Deaths: 194 people;

Recoveries: 4,837 people;

Tests per day: 83,086 (38,068 PCR tests, 16,265 ELISA tests, and 28,753 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,374,762 people;

Deaths: 26,591 people;

Recoveries: 1,186,873 people;

PCR tests: 7,021,993.

Daily cases per region:

868 cases in the city of Kyiv;

888 in Zhytomyr region;

827 in Vinnytsia region;

776 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

679 in Zakarpattia region;

626 in Chernivtsi region;

590 in Lviv region;

483 in Odesa region;

457 in Ternopil region;

442 in Kharkiv region;

423 in Kyiv region;

384 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

357 in Khmelnytsky region;

297 in Sumy region;

280 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

258 in Volyn region;

253 in Poltava region;

241 in Cherkasy region;

202 in Rivne region;

197 in Mykolaiv region;

180 in Zaporizhia region;

167 in Chernihiv region;

93 in Kirovohrad region;

53 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

36 in Kherson region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

