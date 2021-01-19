Some 31 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 47 as of the morning of January 19.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 19, some 783 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 14,226 people have recovered and 38 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth Minister: Ukraine doesn't use Russian COVID-19 PCR test kitsOf those newly-infected, six people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 31 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is five people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 3,939 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 19, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,167,655.

Author: UNIAN