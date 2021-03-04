Over 9,500 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 since launch of campaign

The largest number of vaccine shots as of now has been administered in Donetsk region (840 people).

Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 9,568 people have received their first shot of the Covishield vaccine. Read alsoCOVID-19: Two cases of UK strain officially confirmed in UkraineSome 2,680 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Wednesday, March 3, alone, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram. Number of vaccinations per region in the past day: 350 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

310 in Kyiv region;

228 in Ternopil region;

220 in Donetsk region;

200 in Rivne region;

120 in Mykolaiv region;

100 in Odesa region;

100 in Chernihiv region;

90 in Volyn region;

90 in the city of Kyiv;

88 in Khmelnytsky region;

80 in Kirovohrad region;

80 in Luhansk region;

70 in Poltava region;

60 in Lviv region;

60 in Kharkiv region;

60 in Cherkasy region;

54 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

50 in Zhytomyr region;

50 in Zaporizhia region;

50 in Kherson region;

40 in Sumy region;

40 in Chernivtsi region;

30 in Zaporizhia region;

30 in Zakarpattia region. The largest number of vaccine shots as of now has been administered in Donetsk region (840 people). Vaccination in Ukraine On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. An emergency room doctor in Cherkasy region was the first who got vaccinated.

Ukraine uses the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is produced in India under a licensing agreement.

Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of the vaccine so far.

The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was originally expected to start with the use of a vaccine produced by Pfizer/ BioNTech, which Ukraine was supposed to receive during the first wave of distribution under the global COVAX Facility. The supply of 117,000 doses of that vaccine to Ukraine has been booked. Reporting by UNIAN

If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter