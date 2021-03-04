Over 9,500 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 since launch of campaign / Photo from UNIAN
Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 9,568 people have received their first shot of the Covishield vaccine.
Read alsoCOVID-19: Two cases of UK strain officially confirmed in UkraineSome 2,680 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Wednesday, March 3, alone, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.
Number of vaccinations per region in the past day:
- 350 in Dnipropetrovsk region;
- 310 in Kyiv region;
- 228 in Ternopil region;
- 220 in Donetsk region;
- 200 in Rivne region;
- 120 in Mykolaiv region;
- 100 in Odesa region;
- 100 in Chernihiv region;
- 90 in Volyn region;
- 90 in the city of Kyiv;
- 88 in Khmelnytsky region;
- 80 in Kirovohrad region;
- 80 in Luhansk region;
- 70 in Poltava region;
- 60 in Lviv region;
- 60 in Kharkiv region;
- 60 in Cherkasy region;
- 54 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;
- 50 in Zhytomyr region;
- 50 in Zaporizhia region;
- 50 in Kherson region;
- 40 in Sumy region;
- 40 in Chernivtsi region;
- 30 in Zaporizhia region;
- 30 in Zakarpattia region.
The largest number of vaccine shots as of now has been administered in Donetsk region (840 people).
Vaccination in Ukraine
- On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. An emergency room doctor in Cherkasy region was the first who got vaccinated.
- Ukraine uses the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is produced in India under a licensing agreement.
- Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of the vaccine so far.
- The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was originally expected to start with the use of a vaccine produced by Pfizer/ BioNTech, which Ukraine was supposed to receive during the first wave of distribution under the global COVAX Facility. The supply of 117,000 doses of that vaccine to Ukraine has been booked.