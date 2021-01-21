The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,177,621.

Ukraine said 5,583 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 21, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,177,621 as of January 21, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 914,730 patients, including 13,981 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 21,499 with 241 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 241,392 active cases as of January 21. In total, there have been 1,279,488 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

Read alsoPoll: 16% of Ukrainians believe they had COVID-19"In the past day, 5,583 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 173 children and 229 healthcare workers. Some 1,811 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

In total, 41,597 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 24,504 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 17,093 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (595), Zaporizhia region (358), Lviv region (337), Kharkiv region (302), and Dnipropetrovsk region (295).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

