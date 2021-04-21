The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,974,118.

Ukraine said 12,162 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 21, 2021, whereas the number of recoveries had exceeded 1.5 million since the onset of the epidemic.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,974,118 as of April 21, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,514,472 patients, including 14,720 in the past day, have recovered, which exceeded the number of confirmed new daily cases for the second day in a row.

The death toll has hit 40,796 with 429 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 418,850 active cases as of April 21.

"In the past day 12,162 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 532 children and 326 healthcare workers. Some 4,411 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (965), Kharkiv region (938), Kyiv region (881), Zaporizhia region (845), and Dnipropetrovsk region (771).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

COVID-19 tests

In total, 109,007 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 46,746 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 17,235 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 45,026 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

Meanwhile, over 9,042,785 PCR tests have been run since the onset of the epidemic.

Authorities say 15,042 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 20, 2021.

In total, 477,833 people have been vaccinated since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv (1,650) and Lviv region (1,576).

The shots were administered by 269 mobile vaccination teams and at 462 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 478,370 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko