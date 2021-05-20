The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,170,398.

Ukraine health authorities said 5,165 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 20, 2021.

The new cases included 109 healthcare workers and 324 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, 16,732 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

Read alsoUkraine's COVID-19 fatality rate second-highest in EuropeIn the past 24 hours as of May 20, the highest number of cases was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (489), the city of Kyiv (433), Kharkiv region (429), Zaporizhia region (311), and Kyiv region (295).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for May 19

Hospitalizations: 1,884;

Deaths: 202;

Recoveries: 16,732;

Tests per day: 69,732 (29,509 PCR tests, 12,693 ELISA tests, and 53,076 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,170,398;

Deaths: 48,899;

Recoveries: 1,916,194;

PCR tests: 9,943,891.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko