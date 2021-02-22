The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,307,662.

Ukraine said 3,206 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 22, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,307,662 as of February 22, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,147,426 patients, including 1,353 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 25,156 with 53 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoUkraine strikes deal for supply of 500,000 doses of Indian COVISHIELD vaccineThe government reported 135,080 active cases as of February 22. In total, there have been 1,431,971 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 3,206 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 216 children and 78 healthcare workers. Some 1,443 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In total, 20,183 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 13,513 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 2,465 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 4,205 20,691 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (515), Vinnytsia region (328), Zhytomyr region (285), Lviv region (279), and Chernivtsi region (259).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN