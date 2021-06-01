The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,204,631.

Ukraine health authorities said 2,137 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 1, 2021.

The new cases included 56 healthcare workers and 91 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, 12,085 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of June 1, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (434), Zaporizhia region (176), Kyiv region (138), Dnipropetrovsk region (137), and Rivne region (117).

Read alsoSo far, over million Ukrainians vaccinated for COVID-19Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for May 31

Hospitalizations: 579;

Deaths: 163;

Recoveries: 12,085;

Tests per day: 26,468 PCR tests, 11,271 ELISA tests, and 14,225 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,204,631;

Deaths: 50,699;

Recoveries: 2,053,167;

PCR tests: 10,207,245.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko