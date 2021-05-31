The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,202,494.

Ukraine health authorities said 1,022 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 31, 2021.

The new cases included 11 healthcare workers and 58 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, 4,934 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of May 31, the highest number of cases was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (134), Mykolaiv region (107), Zaporizhia region (69), Kharkiv region (68), and the city of Kyiv (63).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for May 30

Hospitalizations: 810;

Deaths: 64;

Recoveries: 4,934;

Tests per day: 8,822 PCR tests, 1,176 ELISA tests, and 6,226 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,202,494;

Deaths: 50,536;

Recoveries: 2,041,082;

PCR tests: 10,180,777.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

