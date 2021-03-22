The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,554,256.

Ukraine said 7,893 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 22, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,554,256 as of March 22, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,260,842 patients, including 2,993 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 30,098 with 157 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 263,316 active cases as of March 22. In total, there have been 1,723,211 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 7,893 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 413 children and 161 healthcare workers. Some 3,026 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Read alsoAlmost 5,000 COVID patients hospitalized in Ukraine on March 20In total, 34,129 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 21,611 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 4,418 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 8,100 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Lviv region (937), Odesa region (745), Zhytomyr region (580), Kyiv region (557), and Vinnytsia region (513).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

