The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,175,382.

Ukraine health authorities said 4,984 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 21, 2021.

The new cases included 97 healthcare workers and 278 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, 12,845 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

Read alsoUkraine to ask U.S. for COVID-19 vaccinesIn the past 24 hours as of May 21, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (453), Donetsk region (408), Dnipropetrovsk region (405), Zaporizhia region (354), and Kyiv region (348).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for May 20

Hospitalizations: 1,785;

Deaths: 202;

Recoveries: 12,845;

Tests per day: 26,154 PCR tests, 11,454 ELISA tests, and 24,969 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,175,382;

Deaths: 49,101;

Recoveries: 1,929,039;

PCR tests: 9,970,045.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Vaccination

Some 18,913 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 20, 2021.

In total, 971,034 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 60,696 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Related coverage

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko