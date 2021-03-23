The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,565,732.

Ukraine said 11,476 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 23, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,565,732 as of March 23, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoLocal government authorized to ban transportation by road, rail in red zonesAs many as 1,268,886 patients, including 8,044 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 30,431 with 333 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 289 deaths reported as of March 17.

The government also reported 266,415 active cases as of March 23. In total, there have been 1,738,997 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 11,476 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 606 children and 357 healthcare workers. Some 2,519 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, 88,673 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 44,647 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 21,526 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 22,500 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Odesa region (1,122), the city of Kyiv (1,050), Lviv region (995), Kharkiv region (843), and Kyiv region (727).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Reporting by UNIAN